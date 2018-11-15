Kuan Archer Sells 9,563 Shares of Green Dot Co. (GDOT) Stock

Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) COO Kuan Archer sold 9,563 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.32, for a total transaction of $777,663.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Kuan Archer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 17th, Kuan Archer sold 10,000 shares of Green Dot stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.87, for a total transaction of $848,700.00.

NYSE:GDOT opened at $80.58 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.04. Green Dot Co. has a 52 week low of $54.08 and a 52 week high of $93.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a PE ratio of 51.00 and a beta of 1.06.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.13. Green Dot had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 14.80%. The company had revenue of $230.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. Green Dot’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Green Dot Co. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GDOT. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Green Dot during the 3rd quarter valued at $56,810,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Green Dot by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,231,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $530,692,000 after acquiring an additional 601,340 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Green Dot by 1,683.7% during the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 499,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,678,000 after acquiring an additional 471,756 shares during the period. KAMES CAPITAL plc lifted its position in shares of Green Dot by 146.8% during the 3rd quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 704,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,580,000 after acquiring an additional 419,034 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Green Dot by 284.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 409,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,061,000 after acquiring an additional 302,936 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on GDOT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Green Dot from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Green Dot to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $88.00 price objective on shares of Green Dot in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Citigroup set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Green Dot and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 9th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $88.00 price objective on shares of Green Dot in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Green Dot currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.27.

About Green Dot

Green Dot Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a pro-consumer bank holding company that provides personal banking for the masses. It operates through two segments, Account Services and Processing, and Settlement Services. The company offers deposit as account programs, such reloadable prepaid debit cards under the consumer brand names of GPR cards, consumer checking accounts, small business checking accounts, network-branded gift cards, secured credit cards, and other financial services.

