KWHCoin Reaches Market Cap of $0.00 (KWH)

KWHCoin (CURRENCY:KWH) traded 11.5% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on November 15th. KWHCoin has a total market cap of $0.00 and $110,036.00 worth of KWHCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One KWHCoin token can now be bought for approximately $0.0059 or 0.00000108 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, KWHCoin has traded up 28.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get KWHCoin alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00008424 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00004116 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00017822 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000339 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.00 or 0.00145134 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.73 or 0.00230978 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $561.59 or 0.10188051 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00009969 BTC.

About KWHCoin

KWHCoin was first traded on December 21st, 2017. KWHCoin’s total supply is 46,985,982 tokens. KWHCoin’s official website is www.kwhcoin.com. The Reddit community for KWHCoin is /r/kwhcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. KWHCoin’s official Twitter account is @KwhCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

KWHCoin Token Trading

KWHCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: TOPBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KWHCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KWHCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy KWHCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for KWHCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KWHCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.