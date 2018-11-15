Land Securities Group (LAND) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.70 EPS

Land Securities Group (LON:LAND) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported GBX 30.30 ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of GBX 29.60 ($0.39) by GBX 0.70 ($0.01), Digital Look Earnings reports.

Shares of Land Securities Group stock traded down GBX 25 ($0.33) during trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 839.60 ($10.97). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,206,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,210,000. Land Securities Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 900.20 ($11.76) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,141 ($14.91).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 29th will be issued a GBX 11.30 ($0.15) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.33%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on LAND shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Land Securities Group in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Land Securities Group in a research report on Wednesday. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Land Securities Group in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Land Securities Group from GBX 910 ($11.89) to GBX 790 ($10.32) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating on shares of Land Securities Group in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 993.08 ($12.98).

About Land Securities Group

At Landsec, we believe great places are for people to experience and are made with the experience of great people. As the UK's largest listed commercial property company, with 24 million sq ft of real estate and a portfolio valued at £14.1 billion, we own and manage some of the most successful and recognisable assets in the country.

