Land Securities Group’s (LAND) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Liberum Capital

Land Securities Group (LON:LAND)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at Liberum Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on LAND. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,150 ($15.03) target price (down previously from GBX 1,240 ($16.20)) on shares of Land Securities Group in a report on Wednesday, September 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Land Securities Group from GBX 1,200 ($15.68) to GBX 1,120 ($14.63) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 6th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Land Securities Group from GBX 1,035 ($13.52) to GBX 1,025 ($13.39) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 22nd. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Land Securities Group from GBX 910 ($11.89) to GBX 790 ($10.32) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Land Securities Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 993.08 ($12.98).

Shares of Land Securities Group stock opened at GBX 858.60 ($11.22) on Tuesday. Land Securities Group has a 52 week low of GBX 900.20 ($11.76) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,141 ($14.91).

Land Securities Group (LON:LAND) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 13th. The company reported GBX 30.30 ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of GBX 29.60 ($0.39) by GBX 0.70 ($0.01).

About Land Securities Group

At Landsec, we believe great places are for people to experience and are made with the experience of great people. As the UK's largest listed commercial property company, with 24 million sq ft of real estate and a portfolio valued at £14.1 billion, we own and manage some of the most successful and recognisable assets in the country.

