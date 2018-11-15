Lantheus Holdings Inc (LNTH) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Lantheus Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LNTH) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.50.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on LNTH shares. BidaskClub cut Lantheus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 21st. ValuEngine raised Lantheus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Lantheus from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on Lantheus from $26.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Lantheus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 4th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Lantheus during the second quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lantheus during the second quarter valued at approximately $104,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc increased its stake in shares of Lantheus by 1,000.0% during the second quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 7,700 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Sun Life Financial INC purchased a new position in shares of Lantheus during the second quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lantheus during the second quarter valued at approximately $151,000. 91.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lantheus stock traded up $0.80 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $16.49. The company had a trading volume of 343,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 357,675. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76, a current ratio of 3.50 and a quick ratio of 2.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $571.59 million, a P/E ratio of 16.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.36. Lantheus has a 12-month low of $12.59 and a 12-month high of $24.45.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.06. Lantheus had a return on equity of 83.95% and a net margin of 36.75%. The firm had revenue of $88.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Lantheus will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Lantheus

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic medical imaging agents and products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of cardiovascular and other diseases worldwide. Its principal products include DEFINITY, an ultrasound contrast agent used in ultrasound exams of the heart; TechneLite, a technetium generator that provides the essential nuclear material used in nuclear medicine procedures; and Xenon, a radiopharmaceutical gas used to assess pulmonary function and imaging cerebral blood flow.

