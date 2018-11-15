Lanxess (LXS) Given a €61.00 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Lanxess (ETR:LXS) received a €61.00 ($70.93) price target from stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a report issued on Tuesday. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 14.19% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on LXS. Barclays set a €68.00 ($79.07) price objective on Lanxess and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €85.00 ($98.84) price objective on Lanxess and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Baader Bank set a €65.00 ($75.58) price objective on Lanxess and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Commerzbank set a €67.00 ($77.91) price objective on Lanxess and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Nord/LB set a €72.00 ($83.72) price objective on Lanxess and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €70.70 ($82.20).

Get Lanxess alerts:

Shares of LXS stock opened at €53.42 ($62.12) on Tuesday. Lanxess has a fifty-two week low of €59.89 ($69.64) and a fifty-two week high of €74.50 ($86.63).

About Lanxess

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft, a specialty chemicals company, develops, manufactures, and markets chemical intermediates, specialty chemicals, and plastics worldwide. It operates in five segments: Advanced Intermediates, Specialty Additives, Performance Chemicals, Engineering Materials, and ARLANXEO. The Advanced Intermediates segment offers high-grade intermediates for the agrochemical and coating industries; fine chemicals as precursors and intermediates for the pharmaceutical, agrochemical, and specialty chemical industries; customer-specific specialties; organometallics; and tire chemicals.

Further Reading: Compound Interest

Receive News & Ratings for Lanxess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lanxess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.