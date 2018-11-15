Largo Resources (LGO) Given New C$5.10 Price Target at HC Wainwright

Largo Resources (TSE:LGO) had its target price upped by HC Wainwright from C$5.00 to C$5.10 in a research report report published on Wednesday.

Separately, Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating and set a C$6.00 target price on shares of Largo Resources in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th.

LGO stock traded down C$0.38 during trading on Wednesday, hitting C$4.22. 2,103,932 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 847,078. Largo Resources has a 52-week low of C$0.83 and a 52-week high of C$4.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 198.17, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Largo Resources (TSE:LGO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 13th. The company reported C$0.14 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$103.32 million for the quarter.

About Largo Resources

Largo Resources Ltd., a natural resource development and exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mining and exploration properties located in Brazil and Canada. The company primarily explores for vanadium, iron, tungsten, molybdenum, chromite, palladium, and platinum group metals.

