LaSalle Street Capital Management LLC Has $1.75 Million Stake in Ally Financial Inc (ALLY)

LaSalle Street Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Ally Financial Inc (NYSE:ALLY) by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 66,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,431 shares during the period. Ally Financial accounts for approximately 2.0% of LaSalle Street Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. LaSalle Street Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $1,751,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ALLY. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Ally Financial by 8.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,537,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $697,136,000 after purchasing an additional 2,148,484 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in Ally Financial by 8.4% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 9,020,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $236,963,000 after purchasing an additional 700,000 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in Ally Financial by 5.4% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,375,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $115,744,000 after purchasing an additional 223,878 shares during the period. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Ally Financial by 0.4% during the second quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,867,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $101,589,000 after purchasing an additional 14,900 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Ally Financial by 1.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,578,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $94,008,000 after purchasing an additional 66,832 shares during the period.

Get Ally Financial alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ALLY opened at $25.20 on Thursday. Ally Financial Inc has a 12-month low of $23.69 and a 12-month high of $31.29. The company has a market cap of $10.48 billion, a PE ratio of 10.54, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.48, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.11. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 10.25% and a net margin of 16.87%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ally Financial Inc will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 31st. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.10%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ALLY shares. Oppenheimer set a $32.00 price target on Ally Financial and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ally Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. Nomura reduced their price target on Ally Financial from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 26th. ValuEngine cut Ally Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 27th. Finally, Stephens restated a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Ally Financial in a report on Friday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.50.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece of content was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece of content on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of international trademark & copyright laws. The original version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/15/lasalle-street-capital-management-llc-has-1-75-million-stake-in-ally-financial-inc-ally.html.

Ally Financial Profile

Ally Financial Inc provides various financial products and services for consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate clients in the United States and Canada. The company operates Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

Featured Story: Why is the conference call important?

Receive News & Ratings for Ally Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ally Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.