LaSalle Street Capital Management LLC Purchases 20,481 Shares of Tivity Health Inc (TVTY)

LaSalle Street Capital Management LLC raised its position in Tivity Health Inc (NASDAQ:TVTY) by 212.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 30,133 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,481 shares during the period. LaSalle Street Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Tivity Health were worth $969,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Tivity Health by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 32,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,156,000 after buying an additional 3,302 shares in the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tivity Health by 47.8% in the 2nd quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 5,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 1,902 shares in the last quarter. Ardsley Advisory Partners acquired a new position in shares of Tivity Health in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $528,000. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tivity Health by 74.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC now owns 20,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,000 after buying an additional 8,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tivity Health by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,238,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,399,000 after buying an additional 572,771 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Tivity Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, November 10th. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Tivity Health in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 target price on shares of Tivity Health in a report on Monday, November 5th. Chardan Capital decreased their price target on Tivity Health from $43.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Tivity Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.50.

NASDAQ TVTY opened at $37.46 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.82. Tivity Health Inc has a one year low of $31.22 and a one year high of $44.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $151.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.87 million. Tivity Health had a return on equity of 28.25% and a net margin of 13.29%. Tivity Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. Analysts forecast that Tivity Health Inc will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Donato Tramuto sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.25, for a total transaction of $1,338,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 334,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,803,919.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tivity Health Profile

Tivity Health, Inc provides fitness and health improvement programs in the United States. The company offers SilverSneakers senior fitness program to the members of Medicare advantage, Medicare supplement, and group retiree plans; and Prime fitness, a fitness facility access program through commercial health plans and employers.

