LaSalle Street Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 6,268 WESCO International, Inc. (WCC)

LaSalle Street Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,268 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $385,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Investec Asset Management LTD lifted its position in WESCO International by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 1,097,115 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,645,000 after acquiring an additional 68,275 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its position in WESCO International by 37.9% during the 3rd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 545,655 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,531,000 after acquiring an additional 149,896 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in WESCO International by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 416,540 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,592,000 after acquiring an additional 23,252 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in WESCO International by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 315,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,038,000 after acquiring an additional 24,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in WESCO International by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 140,164 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,003,000 after acquiring an additional 11,458 shares in the last quarter. 98.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WCC stock opened at $51.63 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. WESCO International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.44 and a 52-week high of $69.35. The company has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.84.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The technology company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.05. WESCO International had a return on equity of 10.09% and a net margin of 2.35%. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.12 EPS. WESCO International’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that WESCO International, Inc. will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WCC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 price target on shares of WESCO International in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on WESCO International from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 30th. ValuEngine downgraded WESCO International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Standpoint Research upgraded WESCO International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on WESCO International from $68.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. WESCO International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.25.

WESCO International Profile

WESCO International, Inc distributes electrical, industrial, and communications maintenance, repair and operating (MRO) and original equipment manufacturers products and construction materials in North America and internationally. The company sells general supplies, such as wiring devices, fuses, terminals, connectors, boxes, enclosures, fittings, lugs, terminations, wraps, splicing and marking equipment, tools and testers, safety, personal protection, sealants, cutting tools, adhesives, consumables, fasteners, janitorial, and other MRO supplies.

