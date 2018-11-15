Lassonde Industries Inc (LAS) Expected to Earn Q4 2018 Earnings of $3.71 Per Share

Lassonde Industries Inc (TSE:LAS) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial dropped their Q4 2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Lassonde Industries in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, November 11th. National Bank Financial analyst L. Aghazarian now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $3.71 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $3.82. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Lassonde Industries’ FY2019 earnings at $13.35 EPS.

Shares of LAS opened at C$257.12 on Tuesday. Lassonde Industries has a 12 month low of C$209.50 and a 12 month high of C$269.18.

About Lassonde Industries

Lassonde Industries Inc is a Canada-based company, which develops, manufactures and markets a range of ready-to-drink fruit and vegetable juices and drinks. The Company is a producer of store brand shelf-stable fruit juices and drinks in the United States and a producer of cranberry sauces. The Company operates in two market segments: the retail segment and the food service segment.

