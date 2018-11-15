Lazydays Holdings Inc (LAZY) CFO Nicholas J. Tomashot Buys 3,831 Shares of Stock

Lazydays Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LAZY) CFO Nicholas J. Tomashot acquired 3,831 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.24 per share, with a total value of $20,074.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of Lazydays stock traded down $0.10 on Thursday, hitting $5.05. The stock had a trading volume of 4,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,307. Lazydays Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $4.41 and a twelve month high of $11.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LAZY. ValuEngine raised Lazydays from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Lazydays from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LAZY. TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lazydays in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,984,000. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new stake in Lazydays during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Lazydays during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $134,000. 57.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Lazydays

Lazydays Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates recreation vehicle (RV) dealerships in the United States. It provides various products, including RV sales, RV services, financing and insurance products, RV parts and accessories, RV rentals, third-party protection plans, and RV camping for RV owners.

