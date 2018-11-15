Leerink Swann Comments on AC Immune SA’s Q3 2018 Earnings (ACIU)

AC Immune SA (NASDAQ:ACIU) – Research analysts at Leerink Swann issued their Q3 2018 earnings estimates for shares of AC Immune in a research report issued on Monday, November 12th. Leerink Swann analyst M. Goodman anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.23) per share for the quarter. Leerink Swann has a “Outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Leerink Swann also issued estimates for AC Immune’s Q4 2018 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, FY2018 earnings at ($0.83) EPS, FY2019 earnings at ($0.96) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.50) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.35) EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.45 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of AC Immune from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AC Immune from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. ValuEngine cut shares of AC Immune from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright set a $18.00 price objective on shares of AC Immune and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

ACIU opened at $8.84 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 9.65, a quick ratio of 9.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $570.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.47 and a beta of 1.09. AC Immune has a 52-week low of $7.16 and a 52-week high of $17.40.

AC Immune (NASDAQ:ACIU) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 million. AC Immune had a negative net margin of 133.00% and a negative return on equity of 25.44%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of AC Immune in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $110,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of AC Immune in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $142,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lifted its stake in shares of AC Immune by 858.3% in the 3rd quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 33,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 30,039 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of AC Immune by 131.6% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 52,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 29,720 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in shares of AC Immune in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $626,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.83% of the company’s stock.

About AC Immune

AC Immune SA, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, designs, and develops therapeutic and diagnostic products for prevention, diagnosis, and treatment of neurodegenerative diseases associated with protein misfolding. Its SupraAntigen and Morphomer platforms are designed to generate vaccines, antibodies, and small molecules, which selectively interact with misfolded proteins that are common in a range of neurodegenerative diseases.

