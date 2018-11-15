Leidos Holdings Inc (LDOS) Shares Sold by Global Financial Private Capital LLC

Global Financial Private Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in Leidos Holdings Inc (NYSE:LDOS) by 53.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,185 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 4,721 shares during the period. Global Financial Private Capital LLC’s holdings in Leidos were worth $289,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of LDOS. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Leidos by 0.9% during the second quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 89,673 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,291,000 after buying an additional 825 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. boosted its position in shares of Leidos by 5.2% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 20,265 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,402,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Leidos by 4.3% during the third quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 25,335 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,752,000 after buying an additional 1,055 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Leidos by 2.9% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 38,500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,272,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, Howard Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Leidos by 0.9% during the third quarter. Howard Capital Management now owns 151,322 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $10,465,000 after buying an additional 1,320 shares during the period. 73.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE LDOS opened at $63.29 on Thursday. Leidos Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $57.50 and a 52 week high of $72.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $9.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.61.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The aerospace company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.04. Leidos had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 5.04%. The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.64 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Leidos Holdings Inc will post 4.36 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LDOS. Zacks Investment Research raised Leidos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Argus reduced their price objective on Leidos from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 29th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on shares of Leidos in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Leidos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.13.

Leidos Holdings, Inc provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets primarily in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

