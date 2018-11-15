Leidos Holdings Inc (LDOS) Shares Sold by Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lowered its position in shares of Leidos Holdings Inc (NYSE:LDOS) by 11.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,535,601 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 189,868 shares during the quarter. Leidos makes up about 1.4% of Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in Leidos were worth $106,202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LDOS. First Command Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Leidos during the second quarter worth about $106,000. First Command Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Leidos during the second quarter worth about $106,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Leidos during the second quarter worth about $112,000. Fort L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Leidos during the second quarter worth about $119,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation acquired a new stake in shares of Leidos during the third quarter worth about $137,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on LDOS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th. ValuEngine cut Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 19th. Argus dropped their price target on Leidos from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 29th. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 price target on shares of Leidos in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.13.

Shares of LDOS stock opened at $63.29 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.61. Leidos Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $57.50 and a 52-week high of $72.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The aerospace company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.64 billion. Leidos had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 5.04%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Leidos Holdings Inc will post 4.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Leidos Holdings, Inc provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets primarily in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

