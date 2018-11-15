LeMaitre Vascular (LMAT) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $26.22

LeMaitre Vascular Inc (NASDAQ:LMAT) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $26.22 and last traded at $26.74, with a volume of 3092 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $26.84.
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub upgraded LeMaitre Vascular from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 28th. Roth Capital cut LeMaitre Vascular from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded LeMaitre Vascular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut LeMaitre Vascular from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, Barrington Research upgraded LeMaitre Vascular from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.86.
The firm has a market capitalization of $525.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.99.
LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21. The firm had revenue of $24.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.06 million. LeMaitre Vascular had a return on equity of 18.07% and a net margin of 20.52%. As a group, analysts forecast that LeMaitre Vascular Inc will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 19th. LeMaitre Vascular’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.56%.
In other news, Chairman George W. Lemaitre sold 14,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.61, for a total transaction of $533,309.80. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 3,118,266 shares in the company, valued at $117,277,984.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael H. Thomas sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.93, for a total value of $558,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $558,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,681 shares of company stock worth $1,110,462 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LMAT. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular in the 2nd quarter worth $119,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 222.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,451 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 3,072 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular in the 3rd quarter worth $214,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular in the 2nd quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular in the 2nd quarter worth $220,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.81% of the company’s stock.
About LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT)
LeMaitre Vascular, Inc designs, markets, sells, services, and supports medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease worldwide. The company offers angioscope, a fiber optic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries or veins; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; and perfusion catheters to temporarily perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature.
