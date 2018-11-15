Lennox International Inc. (LII) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.46 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.46 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Fourteen analysts have provided estimates for Lennox International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.30 to $1.57. Lennox International reported earnings of $1.68 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Lennox International will report full year earnings of $8.96 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.80 to $9.06. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $11.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.48 to $12.90. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Lennox International.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 22nd. The construction company reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.92 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Lennox International had a negative return on equity of 474.74% and a net margin of 8.31%. The business’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.53 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Lennox International in a research report on Monday, August 20th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $201.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Lennox International from $217.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 30th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Lennox International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 28th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Lennox International from $233.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities lowered shares of Lennox International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $220.75.

In other news, Chairman Todd M. Bluedorn sold 8,156 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.17, for a total transaction of $1,689,678.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John W. Norris III sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.84, for a total transaction of $302,176.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,113 shares of company stock valued at $5,015,541 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LII. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lennox International by 47.9% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 25,164 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,143,000 after purchasing an additional 8,154 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lennox International by 2.6% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 164,222 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,562,000 after purchasing an additional 4,147 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of Lennox International by 18.6% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 5,555 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lennox International by 583.3% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,592 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359 shares during the period. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lennox International in the second quarter valued at about $2,702,000. 67.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:LII opened at $215.21 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $8.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.10. Lennox International has a fifty-two week low of $177.36 and a fifty-two week high of $229.98.

About Lennox International

Lennox International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides climate control solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets. The company operates in three segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration.

