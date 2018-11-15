Leoni (LEO) Given a €54.00 Price Target at Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €54.00 ($62.79) target price on Leoni (ETR:LEO) in a report released on Wednesday. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on LEO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €45.00 ($52.33) price objective on shares of Leoni and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, October 8th. equinet set a €57.00 ($66.28) price objective on shares of Leoni and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. UBS Group set a €29.00 ($33.72) price objective on shares of Leoni and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, September 6th. Oddo Bhf set a €43.00 ($50.00) price objective on shares of Leoni and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 23rd. Finally, Commerzbank set a €35.00 ($40.70) price objective on shares of Leoni and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €37.50 ($43.60).

LEO traded down €2.47 ($2.87) on Wednesday, hitting €28.42 ($33.05). 397,606 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 187,504. Leoni has a twelve month low of €39.21 ($45.59) and a twelve month high of €66.20 ($76.98).

Leoni Company Profile

LEONI AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides products, solutions, and services for energy and data management in the automotive sector and other industries worldwide. It operates in two divisions, Wiring Systems, and Wire & Cable Solutions. The Wiring Systems division provides complete wiring systems and customized cable harnesses for the motor vehicle industry.

