Level One Bancorp (LEVL) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Level One Bancorp (NASDAQ:LEVL) have earned an average broker rating score of 2.33 (Buy) from the three brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Brokerages have set a twelve-month consensus price target of $31.67 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $0.44 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Level One Bancorp an industry rank of 114 out of 257 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Level One Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Level One Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $162,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Level One Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,738,000. Northpointe Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Level One Bancorp by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter. Northpointe Capital LLC now owns 127,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,534,000 after purchasing an additional 27,971 shares in the last quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Level One Bancorp by 682.7% in the 3rd quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 117,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,264,000 after purchasing an additional 102,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eidelman Virant Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Level One Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $917,000. Institutional investors own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Level One Bancorp stock opened at $26.44 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Level One Bancorp has a 12-month low of $25.50 and a 12-month high of $30.79.

Level One Bancorp (NASDAQ:LEVL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $14.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.60 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Level One Bancorp will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

About Level One Bancorp

Level One Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Level One Bank that provides business and consumer financial services in Michigan. It offers a range of deposit services, including checking accounts, NOW accounts, savings, other time deposits, certificates of deposit, and specialty deposit accounts.

