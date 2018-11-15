LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $1.69, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. LexinFintech’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis.

NASDAQ LX traded down $0.25 on Thursday, reaching $10.05. 15,915 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 428,595. LexinFintech has a one year low of $9.11 and a one year high of $20.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.62 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Get LexinFintech alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in LexinFintech in the second quarter worth $4,783,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in LexinFintech in the second quarter worth $294,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in LexinFintech in the second quarter worth $1,250,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in LexinFintech in the second quarter worth $448,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in LexinFintech in the third quarter worth $187,000. Institutional investors own 7.03% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on LX. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LexinFintech from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 27th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of LexinFintech from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 27th.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “LexinFintech (LX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $1.69 EPS” was published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of US & international copyright & trademark laws. The original version of this piece can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/15/lexinfintech-lx-announces-quarterly-earnings-results-beats-expectations-by-1-69-eps.html.

LexinFintech Company Profile

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an online consumer finance platform for young adults in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Fenqile, an online consumer finance platform that offers personal installment loans, installment purchase loans, and other loan products, as well as Le Card credit line.

See Also: Google Finance Portfolio

Receive News & Ratings for LexinFintech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LexinFintech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.