Liberty Global PLC (LBTYA) Position Lessened by Reaves W H & Co. Inc.

Reaves W H & Co. Inc. decreased its position in shares of Liberty Global PLC (NASDAQ:LBTYA) by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 125,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,350 shares during the period. Reaves W H & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Liberty Global were worth $3,616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Liberty Global during the third quarter worth approximately $234,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in Liberty Global by 27.4% during the second quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 10,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 2,192 shares during the period. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Liberty Global during the second quarter worth approximately $308,000. Signition LP purchased a new position in Liberty Global during the third quarter worth approximately $326,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Liberty Global by 53.4% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 11,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 4,170 shares during the period. 21.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Liberty Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Liberty Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 1st. Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Liberty Global in a research report on Tuesday, September 11th. HSBC set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Liberty Global and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Liberty Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $33.50 in a research report on Friday, August 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.50.

Liberty Global stock opened at $24.27 on Thursday. Liberty Global PLC has a 52-week low of $23.17 and a 52-week high of $39.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.47 billion, a PE ratio of -10.60 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.83). The firm had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. Liberty Global had a negative net margin of 2.06% and a negative return on equity of 36.93%. Research analysts anticipate that Liberty Global PLC will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Charles H. R. Bracken sold 46,054 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.27, for a total transaction of $1,255,892.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Liberty Global Company Profile

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video, broadband Internet, fixed-line telephony, mobile, and other communications services to residential customers and businesses in Europe. It offers video services, including digital video programming and audio services starting with a basic video service, video-on-demand, electronic programming guide, various premium channel packages, digital video recorders, various mobile applications, and set-top boxes.

