LightChain Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $664,433.00 (LIGHT)

LightChain (CURRENCY:LIGHT) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on November 15th. One LightChain token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. LightChain has a market cap of $0.00 and $664,433.00 worth of LightChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, LightChain has traded down 21% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get LightChain alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00008534 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00004397 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00017462 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000343 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.16 or 0.00144831 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.95 or 0.00229987 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000143 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $570.73 or 0.10134740 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00010582 BTC.

LightChain Token Profile

LightChain’s total supply is 210,000,000,000 tokens. LightChain’s official Twitter account is @LightChainOne. LightChain’s official website is www.lightchain.one.

LightChain Token Trading

LightChain can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LightChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LightChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LightChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for LightChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LightChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.