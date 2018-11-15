Lincoln National Corp Invests $532,000 in Autodesk, Inc. (ADSK)

Lincoln National Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,411 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $532,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADSK. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 197.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,802,152 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $236,244,000 after acquiring an additional 1,195,537 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in Autodesk by 5,008.4% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,058,418 shares of the software company’s stock worth $138,748,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037,699 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Autodesk by 248,332.3% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 993,729 shares of the software company’s stock worth $130,268,000 after purchasing an additional 993,329 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in Autodesk by 363.1% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,146,506 shares of the software company’s stock worth $150,295,000 after purchasing an additional 898,919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its position in Autodesk by 101.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 8,532 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 830,900 shares during the last quarter. 95.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Crawford W. Beveridge sold 1,000 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.77, for a total value of $149,770.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Lorrie M. Norrington sold 5,001 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.75, for a total value of $783,906.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 29,009 shares of company stock valued at $4,431,583. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Autodesk from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 24th. BidaskClub lowered Autodesk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Monday. CIBC raised their target price on Autodesk from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Autodesk from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Autodesk presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.74.

ADSK stock opened at $129.43 on Thursday. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.55 and a 1-year high of $159.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.44 billion, a PE ratio of -80.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 109.47 and a beta of 1.97.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 23rd. The software company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.03. Autodesk had a negative return on equity of 3,087.49% and a negative net margin of 18.52%. The firm had revenue of $612.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $600.36 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.11) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Autodesk Profile

Autodesk, Inc operates as a design software and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; and AutoCAD LT, a professional drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; and AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects.

