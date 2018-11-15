Lincoln National Corp Raises Stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (TXN)

Lincoln National Corp increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 51.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,133 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Texas Instruments in the second quarter valued at about $100,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Texas Instruments in the second quarter valued at about $101,000. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Texas Instruments in the second quarter valued at about $105,000. Kwmg LLC bought a new stake in Texas Instruments in the second quarter valued at about $107,000. Finally, Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management bought a new stake in Texas Instruments in the third quarter valued at about $107,000. 85.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Texas Instruments stock opened at $94.70 on Thursday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1 year low of $87.90 and a 1 year high of $120.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.05. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 50.03% and a net margin of 29.62%. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 31st will be issued a $0.77 dividend. This is an increase from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 30th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is 71.96%.

Texas Instruments declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, September 20th that permits the company to buyback $12.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 11.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research firms recently commented on TXN. KeyCorp began coverage on Texas Instruments in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Texas Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 8th. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on Texas Instruments to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. UBS Group set a $93.00 price objective on Texas Instruments and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Texas Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.11.

In other news, Director Martin S. Craighead acquired 10,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $91.70 per share, for a total transaction of $999,530.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 13,100 shares in the company, valued at $1,201,270. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Kyle M. Flessner sold 16,088 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total value of $1,512,272.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 43,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,067,380. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

