Lindsay Co. (LNN) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.35 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN) will post earnings per share of $0.35 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Lindsay’s earnings. Lindsay reported earnings per share of $0.30 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, December 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lindsay will report full-year earnings of $3.15 per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $3.72 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Lindsay.

Lindsay (NYSE:LNN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 18th. The industrial products company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $123.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.22 million. Lindsay had a return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 3.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LNN. Sidoti downgraded shares of Lindsay from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $111.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Lindsay from $94.00 to $91.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lindsay from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 11th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Lindsay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt set a $70.00 target price on shares of Lindsay and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.25.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LNN. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Lindsay during the second quarter valued at approximately $9,955,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Lindsay by 7.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,507,391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $146,202,000 after purchasing an additional 99,369 shares in the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC grew its position in Lindsay by 160.1% during the third quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 129,091 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,919,000 after purchasing an additional 79,468 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lindsay during the third quarter valued at approximately $6,255,000. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Lindsay during the third quarter valued at approximately $587,000. 93.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LNN traded up $1.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $97.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 158,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,741. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 4.13 and a quick ratio of 3.14. Lindsay has a fifty-two week low of $83.57 and a fifty-two week high of $109.50.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 15th. Lindsay’s payout ratio is presently 42.18%.

Lindsay Company Profile

Lindsay Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides water management and road infrastructure products and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Irrigation segment manufactures and markets center pivot, lateral move irrigation systems, and irrigation controls under the Zimmatic brand; hose reel travelers under the Perrot and Greenfield brands; and chemical injection systems, variable rate irrigation systems, flow meters, weather stations, soil moisture sensors, and remote monitoring and control systems under the GrowSmart brand.

