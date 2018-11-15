Linscomb & Williams Inc. Has $657,000 Stake in Mplx Lp (MPLX)

Linscomb & Williams Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) by 34.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,947 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 4,870 shares during the period. Linscomb & Williams Inc.’s holdings in Mplx were worth $657,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Homrich & Berg grew its position in Mplx by 11.8% during the second quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 13,214 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 1,392 shares during the last quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. grew its position in Mplx by 19.9% during the third quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 11,910 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 1,980 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its stake in shares of Mplx by 0.4% during the second quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 476,539 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $16,269,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH boosted its stake in shares of Mplx by 19.3% during the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 12,569 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 2,035 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Mplx by 7.2% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 30,984 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 2,081 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MPLX stock opened at $32.03 on Thursday. Mplx Lp has a 52 week low of $31.60 and a 52 week high of $39.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. Mplx had a return on equity of 21.03% and a net margin of 27.99%. The firm’s revenue was up 74.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Mplx Lp will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 5th were given a dividend of $0.6375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 2nd. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.96%. This is a positive change from Mplx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Mplx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 240.57%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MPLX shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Mplx from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Mplx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Mplx from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Mplx from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Mplx in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Mplx has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.62.

About Mplx

MPLX LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream energy infrastructure assets. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing segments. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids (NGLs); and gathering, transportation, and storage of crude oil and refined petroleum products.

