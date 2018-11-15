Linscomb & Williams Inc. Sells 23,735 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2019 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCJ)

Linscomb & Williams Inc. lessened its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2019 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCJ) by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 89,845 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,735 shares during the period. Linscomb & Williams Inc.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2019 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,894,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Global Financial Private Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2019 Corporate Bond ETF by 26.2% in the 3rd quarter. Global Financial Private Capital LLC now owns 12,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 2,664 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2019 Corporate Bond ETF by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 35,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,000 after purchasing an additional 2,906 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advisory Group boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2019 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Advisory Group now owns 426,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,990,000 after purchasing an additional 3,115 shares in the last quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2019 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 179,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,784,000 after purchasing an additional 3,802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2019 Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $100,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSCJ opened at $21.07 on Thursday. Invesco BulletShares 2019 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $20.92 and a 12 month high of $21.29.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.0311 per share. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 22nd.

