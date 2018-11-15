LiqTech International (LIQT) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

LiqTech International (NYSEAMERICAN:LIQT) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The industrial goods maker reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01, Morningstar.com reports. The company had revenue of $3.35 million for the quarter.

LiqTech International stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1.29. 15,317 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 592,186. LiqTech International has a 52-week low of $0.30 and a 52-week high of $1.91.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in LiqTech International during the 3rd quarter valued at $760,000. WealthTrust Axiom LLC increased its position in LiqTech International by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 1,777,414 shares of the industrial goods maker’s stock valued at $2,950,000 after purchasing an additional 155,000 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC purchased a new position in LiqTech International during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,457,000. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC increased its position in LiqTech International by 220.0% during the 2nd quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC now owns 2,405,351 shares of the industrial goods maker’s stock valued at $1,791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,653,751 shares during the period. Finally, Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. purchased a new position in LiqTech International during the 2nd quarter valued at $671,000.

LiqTech International Company Profile

LiqTech International, Inc, a clean technology company, provides technologies for gas and liquid purification by manufacturing ceramic silicon carbide filters. The company manufactures and sells ceramic silicon carbide membranes and systems for liquid filtration under the LiqTech, Cometas, and Provital brand names, which are used for the filtration of produced water, pre-filtration of reverse osmosis drinking water, industrial applications, producing clean drinking water, and pool and spa water, as well as marine scrubber bleed water.

