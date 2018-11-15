Lithium Americas (LAC) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Lithium Americas had a negative return on equity of 28.03% and a negative net margin of 860.20%. The business had revenue of $1.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 million.

NYSE LAC traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $4.13. The stock had a trading volume of 800 shares, compared to its average volume of 221,511. Lithium Americas has a 52-week low of $3.04 and a 52-week high of $10.95. The company has a market capitalization of $361.45 million and a P/E ratio of -9.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 8.07 and a quick ratio of 7.71.

LAC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Lithium Americas in a research note on Wednesday, October 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lithium Americas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Lithium Americas in a research note on Monday, October 29th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company.

About Lithium Americas

Lithium Americas Corp. operates as a resource company in the United States. The company explores for lithium deposits. It primarily holds interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz Project located in Jujuy province of Argentina; and the Lithium Nevada Project covering approximately 15,233 hectares of area located in northwestern Nevada.

