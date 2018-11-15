LLBH Private Wealth Management LLC Has $4 Million Holdings in Janus Short Duration Income ETF (VNLA)

LLBH Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Janus Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA) by 54.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 79,844 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,066 shares during the period. Janus Short Duration Income ETF makes up approximately 1.5% of LLBH Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. LLBH Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Janus Short Duration Income ETF were worth $4,004,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in shares of Janus Short Duration Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $107,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors bought a new position in shares of Janus Short Duration Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $124,000. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC grew its position in shares of Janus Short Duration Income ETF by 62.5% during the 3rd quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new position in shares of Janus Short Duration Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $148,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Janus Short Duration Income ETF by 177.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 2,134 shares in the last quarter.

VNLA opened at $50.00 on Thursday. Janus Short Duration Income ETF has a 12-month low of $49.94 and a 12-month high of $50.36.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 2nd were given a dividend of $0.0897 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 1st.

