Lloyds Banking Group (LYG) Hits New 1-Year Low at $2.80

Shares of Lloyds Banking Group PLC (NYSE:LYG) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $2.80 and last traded at $2.82, with a volume of 776603 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.02.

Several analysts have recently commented on LYG shares. Macquarie upgraded Lloyds Banking Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lloyds Banking Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 20th. Citigroup upgraded Lloyds Banking Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Tuesday, September 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.25.

The firm has a market cap of $53.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 0.79.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LYG. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 136.1% during the 3rd quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 34,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 20,037 shares during the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $113,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 153.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 46,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 28,041 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 1,889.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 47,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 45,352 shares during the period. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 71.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 48,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 20,165 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

About Lloyds Banking Group

Lloyds Banking Group plc provides banking and financial services under the Lloyds Bank, Halifax, Bank of Scotland, and Scottish Widows brands in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Commercial Banking, and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, and unsecured consumer lending products to personal and small business customers.

