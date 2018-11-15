Loblaw Companies (L) PT Lowered to C$63.00 at Barclays

Loblaw Companies (TSE:L) had its price objective lowered by Barclays from C$75.00 to C$63.00 in a research report released on Monday.

L has been the subject of several other reports. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$82.00 to C$69.00 in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$84.00 to C$73.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$82.00 to C$69.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$73.00 to C$59.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$82.00 to C$70.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$69.40.

Shares of TSE:L opened at C$58.71 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.69. Loblaw Companies has a one year low of C$50.02 and a one year high of C$59.40.

In other Loblaw Companies news, Director Michael James Motz sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$69.26, for a total value of C$346,300.00. Also, insider Kieran Barry Columb sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$69.38, for a total transaction of C$693,800.00. Insiders sold 25,765 shares of company stock worth $1,777,414 over the last ninety days.

Loblaw Companies Company Profile

Loblaw Companies Limited, a food and pharmacy company, provides grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, credit card, insurance brokerage, gift card, and telecommunication services in Canada. It operates through three segments: Retail, Financial Services, and Choice Properties.

