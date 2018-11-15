LogicBio Therapeutics (LOGC) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at Barclays

Research analysts at Barclays assumed coverage on shares of LogicBio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LOGC) in a report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Barclays’ price target indicates a potential upside of 59.57% from the company’s current price.

Separately, William Blair started coverage on LogicBio Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ LOGC opened at $15.04 on Tuesday. LogicBio Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $7.26 and a 1 year high of $15.86.

In other LogicBio Therapeutics news, Director Daniel P. O’connell purchased 700,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $7,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

About LogicBio Therapeutics

LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on developing medicines to treat rare diseases in patients with unmet medical need using GeneRide technology platform. The GeneRide technology is designed to integrate corrective genes into a patient's genome to provide a therapeutic effect.

