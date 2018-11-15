Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Boosts Holdings in L3 Technologies Inc (LLL)

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. raised its holdings in L3 Technologies Inc (NYSE:LLL) by 748.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,890 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 22,840 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.’s holdings in L3 Technologies were worth $5,505,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in shares of L3 Technologies by 92.0% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 61,481 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $13,072,000 after purchasing an additional 29,455 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of L3 Technologies by 0.8% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 697,447 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $148,292,000 after purchasing an additional 5,284 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in shares of L3 Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $212,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of L3 Technologies by 52.5% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,107 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $873,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of L3 Technologies by 10.5% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 331,422 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $70,467,000 after purchasing an additional 31,500 shares in the last quarter. 81.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on LLL shares. ValuEngine raised shares of L3 Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of L3 Technologies from $218.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of L3 Technologies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $222.00 price objective on shares of L3 Technologies in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of L3 Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. L3 Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $241.17.

Shares of LLL stock opened at $190.50 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.96. L3 Technologies Inc has a 52 week low of $180.24 and a 52 week high of $223.73.

L3 Technologies (NYSE:LLL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 15th. The aerospace company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. L3 Technologies had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 14.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.96 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that L3 Technologies Inc will post 10.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 16th will be given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 15th. L3 Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 37.78%.

L3 Technologies Profile

L3 Technologies, Inc provides aerospace systems, communication, electronic, and sensor systems used on military, homeland security, and commercial platforms in the United States and internationally. It offers simulation and training, night vision and image intensification equipment, and security and detection systems; and components, products, subsystems, and systems, as well as related services to military and commercial customers in various business areas, such as total training solutions, power and propulsion systems, aviation products, precision engagement systems, and security and detection systems.

