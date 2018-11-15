Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Has $6.31 Million Holdings in Five Below Inc (FIVE)

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. raised its stake in Five Below Inc (NASDAQ:FIVE) by 17.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 48,505 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,360 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.’s holdings in Five Below were worth $6,309,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of Five Below by 1,598.1% in the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 917 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 863 shares in the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Five Below in the second quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Five Below in the second quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Five Below in the third quarter valued at approximately $184,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Five Below in the second quarter valued at approximately $201,000.

Shares of FIVE opened at $122.88 on Thursday. Five Below Inc has a one year low of $56.91 and a one year high of $136.13. The company has a market cap of $6.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.65, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.57.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.04. Five Below had a return on equity of 25.97% and a net margin of 8.83%. The firm had revenue of $347.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $334.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Five Below Inc will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Five Below from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Five Below from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 7th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Five Below from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 7th. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on Five Below to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 5th. Finally, Buckingham Research boosted their price objective on Five Below from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Five Below has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.44.

In other Five Below news, Director Daniel Kaufman sold 3,995 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.18, for a total value of $532,054.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $672,159.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Michael Romanko sold 3,308 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total value of $416,808.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,279,592. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,303 shares of company stock valued at $2,346,022 over the last quarter. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Five Below Profile

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as beauty products comprising nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

