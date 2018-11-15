Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Has $6.65 Million Position in Teleflex Incorporated (TFX)

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. increased its position in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,985 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. owned about 0.05% of Teleflex worth $6,648,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its position in shares of Teleflex by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 2,800 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $745,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Teleflex during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $260,000. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Teleflex by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 146,150 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $38,889,000 after acquiring an additional 3,798 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Teleflex by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,848 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $758,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Teleflex by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 23,460 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $6,242,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. 89.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TFX opened at $255.92 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.12. Teleflex Incorporated has a 52-week low of $227.52 and a 52-week high of $288.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The medical technology company reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $609.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $609.05 million. Teleflex had a return on equity of 18.04% and a net margin of 2.81%. Teleflex’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.12 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Teleflex Incorporated will post 9.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 15th will be given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.19%.

In related news, Director Benson Smith sold 9,331 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.69, for a total value of $2,311,195.39. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 77,887 shares in the company, valued at $19,291,831.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Thomas E. Powell sold 5,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.82, for a total value of $1,377,064.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 96,860 shares of company stock valued at $24,800,292. 2.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TFX has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine downgraded Teleflex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Teleflex from $298.00 to $279.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Teleflex from $310.00 to $295.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. TheStreet downgraded Teleflex from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Teleflex in a research report on Monday, October 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $266.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Teleflex currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $289.38.

Teleflex Profile

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It offers vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters and related devices, including catheter positioning systems for use in the administration of intravenous medications and other therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site; and devices for treating coronary and peripheral vascular disease.

