LSV Asset Management Raises Stake in Voya Financial Inc (VOYA)

LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of Voya Financial Inc (NYSE:VOYA) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,687,262 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 89,162 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned about 1.67% of Voya Financial worth $133,476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOYA. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in Voya Financial in the third quarter valued at about $184,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Voya Financial in the second quarter valued at about $194,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Voya Financial in the second quarter valued at about $195,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in Voya Financial in the third quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Voya Financial in the second quarter valued at about $204,000.

Shares of Voya Financial stock opened at $45.07 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.45. Voya Financial Inc has a 1 year low of $40.49 and a 1 year high of $55.27.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The asset manager reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $163.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $297.80 million. Voya Financial had a positive return on equity of 7.01% and a negative net margin of 28.31%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Voya Financial Inc will post 4.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 29th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.09%. Voya Financial’s payout ratio is presently 1.33%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on VOYA. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Voya Financial to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 1st. ValuEngine downgraded Voya Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Voya Financial from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Voya Financial from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.00.

Voya Financial Profile

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and insurance company in the United States. It operates through Retirement, Investment Management, Individual Life, and Employee Benefits segments. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual account rollover plans and other retail financial products, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

