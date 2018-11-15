LSV Asset Management Reduces Holdings in ChoicePoint Inc. (CPS)

LSV Asset Management cut its holdings in ChoicePoint Inc. (NYSE:CPS) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 910,138 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 4,900 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned about 5.11% of ChoicePoint worth $109,198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in ChoicePoint by 4.8% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 134,287 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $16,492,000 after acquiring an additional 6,183 shares in the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB boosted its stake in ChoicePoint by 37.1% in the second quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 4,065 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $531,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Windward LLC acquired a new stake in ChoicePoint in the second quarter valued at approximately $494,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in ChoicePoint in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,265,000. Finally, Unigestion Holding SA acquired a new stake in ChoicePoint in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,223,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.31% of the company’s stock.

CPS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ChoicePoint from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of ChoicePoint from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of ChoicePoint from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 7th. Buckingham Research lowered their target price on shares of ChoicePoint from $165.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 3rd. Finally, Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $77.00 target price (down from $90.00) on shares of ChoicePoint in a research note on Monday, November 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.25.

In related news, Director Matthew Simoncini purchased 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $72.48 per share, with a total value of $398,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Jeffrey S. Edwards purchased 13,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $74.12 per share, with a total value of $978,384.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now owns 100,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,462,105.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CPS opened at $74.92 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.03. ChoicePoint Inc. has a 12-month low of $68.32 and a 12-month high of $146.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

ChoicePoint (NYSE:CPS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($1.16). The company had revenue of $861.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $851.09 million. ChoicePoint had a return on equity of 22.00% and a net margin of 4.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.11 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ChoicePoint Inc. will post 10.26 earnings per share for the current year.

ChoicePoint Company Profile

Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc, through its subsidiary, Cooper-Standard Automotive Inc, designs, manufactures, and sells sealing, fuel and brake delivery, fluid transfer, and anti-vibration systems worldwide. It operates in four segments: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and South America. The company's sealing systems include dynamic and static seals, encapsulated glasses, stainless steel trims, flush glass systems, variable extrusions, and specialty sealing products.

