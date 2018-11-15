Lumentum (LITE) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Northland Securities

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by analysts at Northland Securities in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $60.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock. Northland Securities’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 52.01% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on LITE. Cascend Securities initiated coverage on shares of Lumentum in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine cut shares of Lumentum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 20th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Lumentum to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Lumentum to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Lumentum in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.32.

Lumentum stock traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $39.47. The company had a trading volume of 49,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,042,106. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 5.52 and a quick ratio of 4.88. Lumentum has a 52 week low of $37.00 and a 52 week high of $74.40. The company has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 12.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.46.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The technology company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.29. Lumentum had a net margin of 21.21% and a return on equity of 28.74%. The firm had revenue of $354.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $351.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 45.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Lumentum will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Penny Herscher sold 1,197 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.93, for a total transaction of $63,357.21. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,838,946.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Christopher W. Coldren sold 3,416 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.36, for a total transaction of $219,853.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,108 shares of company stock valued at $570,740. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Lumentum by 152.9% during the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 68,098 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,943,000 after purchasing an additional 41,174 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Lumentum by 101.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 121,160 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,015,000 after purchasing an additional 61,027 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Lumentum by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 379,953 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,000,000 after purchasing an additional 27,127 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lumentum during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,231,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Lumentum by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 976,037 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,514,000 after acquiring an additional 191,336 shares during the last quarter.

Lumentum Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture of optical and photonic products enabling optical networking and commercial laser. It operates through the Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers business segments. The OpComms segment includes modules and subsystems to support and maintain customers in the Telecom and Datacom markets.

