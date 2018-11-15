Luxfer Holdings PLC (LXFR) Shares Bought by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR) by 641.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,604 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,803 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.13% of Luxfer worth $828,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA purchased a new position in shares of Luxfer in the second quarter worth $3,021,000. Putnam Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Luxfer in the second quarter worth $1,061,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Luxfer by 62.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 375,802 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,569,000 after buying an additional 143,867 shares during the period. Engine Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Luxfer in the second quarter worth $1,795,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Luxfer by 5.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 765,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,377,000 after buying an additional 42,000 shares during the period. 88.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently commented on LXFR. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Luxfer from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 5th. ValuEngine raised shares of Luxfer from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Luxfer from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 9th.

NYSE:LXFR opened at $25.38 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $694.71 million, a P/E ratio of 26.72 and a beta of 0.75. Luxfer Holdings PLC has a twelve month low of $12.33 and a twelve month high of $28.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 7th. Investors of record on Friday, October 19th were issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 18th. This is a boost from Luxfer’s previous dividend of $0.12. Luxfer’s payout ratio is 13.68%.

About Luxfer

Luxfer Holdings PLC, a materials technology company, designs, manufactures, and supplies high-performance materials, components, and high-pressure gas-containment devices for transportation, defense and emergency response, healthcare, and general industrial applications in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally.

