Luxor Capital Group, Lp Purchases 4,034 Shares of Retail Value Inc (RVI) Stock

Retail Value Inc (NYSE:RVI) major shareholder Luxor Capital Group, Lp bought 4,034 shares of Retail Value stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.16 per share, with a total value of $113,597.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of NYSE:RVI opened at $28.00 on Thursday. Retail Value Inc has a fifty-two week low of $27.30 and a fifty-two week high of $38.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.24.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Retail Value in the third quarter valued at $14,005,000. Man Group plc acquired a new position in Retail Value in the third quarter worth $1,946,000. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Retail Value in the third quarter worth $16,345,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Retail Value in the third quarter worth $210,000. Finally, Robotti Robert acquired a new position in Retail Value in the third quarter worth $1,158,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.36% of the company’s stock.

Retail Value Company Profile

RVI is an independent publicly traded company trading under the ticker symbol RVI on the NYSE. RVI holds assets in the continental U.S. and Puerto Rico and is managed by one or more subsidiaries of DDR. RVI focuses on realizing value in its business through operations and sales of its assets, which had a combined gross book value of approximately $2.8 billion as of March 31, 2018.

