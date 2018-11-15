MACOM Technology Solutions (MTSI) Releases Q1 2019 Earnings Guidance

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) updated its first quarter 2019 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.18-0.22 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.19. The company issued revenue guidance of $150-156 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $155.69 million.MACOM Technology Solutions also updated its Q1 guidance to $0.18-0.22 EPS.

Several research firms have commented on MTSI. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on MACOM Technology Solutions from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 19th. BidaskClub cut MACOM Technology Solutions from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut MACOM Technology Solutions from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. Craig Hallum set a $26.00 target price on MACOM Technology Solutions and gave the company an in-line rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $26.43.

Shares of NASDAQ MTSI opened at $17.95 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.97, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $970.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 2.11. MACOM Technology Solutions has a 12-month low of $13.07 and a 12-month high of $38.36.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.16. The business had revenue of $151.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.75 million. MACOM Technology Solutions had a positive return on equity of 3.33% and a negative net margin of 22.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that MACOM Technology Solutions will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

About MACOM Technology Solutions

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeterwave, and photonic semiconductor solutions in the United States, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers a portfolio of standard and custom devices, which include integrated circuits, multi-chip modules, power pallets and transistors, diodes, amplifiers, switches and switch limiters, passive and active components, and complete subsystems for more than 60 product lines.

