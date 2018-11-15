Macy’s (M) PT Set at $39.00 by Bank of America

Macy’s (NYSE:M) received a $39.00 target price from analysts at Bank of America in a research note issued on Thursday. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America’s price target points to a potential upside of 20.93% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on M. Standpoint Research cut shares of Macy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Macy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Macy’s in a research report on Monday, September 3rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.96.

NYSE:M traded down $0.97 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $32.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 845,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,251,009. The stock has a market cap of $11.37 billion, a PE ratio of 8.56, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.62. Macy’s has a 1 year low of $19.33 and a 1 year high of $41.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 14th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $5.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.40 billion. Macy’s had a net margin of 6.65% and a return on equity of 23.55%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Macy’s will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director William H. Lenehan bought 2,092 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $35.78 per share, for a total transaction of $74,851.76. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 8,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $288,386.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider C Elisa D. Garcia sold 4,628 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.85, for a total transaction of $165,913.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $384,562.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.36% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Macy’s during the second quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Princeton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Macy’s during the third quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors purchased a new stake in Macy’s during the second quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Macy’s during the second quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new stake in Macy’s during the third quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Institutional investors own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

Macy's, Inc, an omni-channel retail organization, operates stores, Websites, and mobile applications. The company sells a range of merchandise, such as apparel and accessories for men, women, and children; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods. As of April 4, 2018, it operated approximately 690 department stores under the Macy's and Bloomingdale's brands; 160 specialty stores under the Bloomingdale's The Outlet, Bluemercury, and Macy's Backstage brands in the District of Columbia, Guam, and Puerto Rico; and Websites, including macys.com, bloomingdales.com, and bluemercury.com.

