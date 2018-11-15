Maecenas Tops 24 Hour Volume of $2,330.00 (ART)

Maecenas (CURRENCY:ART) traded 21.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on November 15th. Maecenas has a market capitalization of $4.19 million and approximately $2,330.00 worth of Maecenas was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Maecenas has traded 44.3% lower against the US dollar. One Maecenas token can now be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00001943 BTC on exchanges including HitBTC and IDEX.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Maecenas Profile

Maecenas’ launch date was September 7th, 2017. Maecenas’ total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 39,287,162 tokens. Maecenas’ official message board is medium.com/maecenas. The official website for Maecenas is www.maecenas.co. The Reddit community for Maecenas is /r/MaecenasART and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Maecenas’ official Twitter account is @maecenasart and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Maecenas

Maecenas can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maecenas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maecenas should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Maecenas using one of the exchanges listed above.

