Magi 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $347.00 (XMG)

Magi (CURRENCY:XMG) traded down 9.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on November 15th. One Magi coin can currently be bought for $0.0151 or 0.00000275 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia, YoBit and Bittrex. Magi has a market cap of $124,163.00 and $347.00 worth of Magi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Magi has traded down 15.1% against the US dollar.

Magi Coin Profile

XMG is a PoW/PoM/PoSII coin that uses the M7M hashing algorithm. It launched on August 12th, 2014. Magi’s total supply is 8,200,125 coins. Magi’s official website is coinmagi.org. Magi’s official Twitter account is @Coin_Magi_XMG and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Magi Coin Trading

Magi can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Bittrex and YoBit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Magi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Magi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Magi using one of the exchanges listed above.

