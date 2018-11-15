Main First Bank Reiterates €72.00 Price Target for Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde (FRA)

Main First Bank set a €72.00 ($83.72) price objective on Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde (FRA:FRA) in a report issued on Monday morning. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

FRA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a €73.00 ($84.88) target price on Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, November 7th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €74.00 ($86.05) target price on Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. DZ Bank reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde in a report on Thursday, November 8th. Warburg Research set a €82.00 ($95.35) target price on Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, September 13th. Finally, Cfra set a €73.20 ($85.12) target price on Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €84.50 ($98.26).

Get Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde alerts:

FRA opened at €67.84 ($78.88) on Monday. Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde has a 52 week low of €59.33 ($68.99) and a 52 week high of €97.26 ($113.09).

Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde Company Profile

Fraport AG owns and operates the Frankfurt Airport in Germany, rest of Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Aviation, Retail & Real Estate, Ground Handling, and External Activities & Services. The Aviation segment offers airside and terminal management, corporate safety and security, and airport security management services at its Frankfurt Airport and other airports.

Recommended Story: Fiduciary

Receive News & Ratings for Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.