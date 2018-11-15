MakeMyTrip Limited (MMYT) Holdings Trimmed by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP cut its holdings in shares of MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT) by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 318,536 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 24,332 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.31% of MakeMyTrip worth $8,744,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in MakeMyTrip by 1.2% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,576,385 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $93,136,000 after purchasing an additional 30,641 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in MakeMyTrip by 31.4% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,421,580 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,473,000 after purchasing an additional 578,820 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in MakeMyTrip by 0.7% during the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,102,673 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $76,012,000 after purchasing an additional 15,604 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in MakeMyTrip by 11.0% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,047,147 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,855,000 after purchasing an additional 104,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new stake in MakeMyTrip during the second quarter worth $4,738,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.15% of the company’s stock.

Get MakeMyTrip alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MakeMyTrip from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. ValuEngine cut MakeMyTrip from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. BidaskClub upgraded MakeMyTrip from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. TheStreet cut MakeMyTrip from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded MakeMyTrip from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $40.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. MakeMyTrip has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.16.

NASDAQ MMYT opened at $23.90 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.96 and a beta of 0.04. MakeMyTrip Limited has a twelve month low of $20.82 and a twelve month high of $41.70.

MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 14th. The technology company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $170.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.50 million. MakeMyTrip had a negative net margin of 32.59% and a negative return on equity of 11.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.53) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that MakeMyTrip Limited will post -1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “MakeMyTrip Limited (MMYT) Holdings Trimmed by First Trust Advisors LP” was first published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright laws. The original version of this piece can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/15/makemytrip-limited-mmyt-holdings-trimmed-by-first-trust-advisors-lp.html.

MakeMyTrip Company Profile

MakeMyTrip Limited, an online travel company, engages in the business of selling travel products and solutions in India, the United States, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the United Arab Emirates, China, Colombia, and Peru. It operates through two segments, Air Ticketing, and Hotels and Packages. The company's services and products include air tickets, hotels, packages, rail tickets, bus tickets, and car hire, as well as ancillary travel requirements, such as facilitating access to travel insurance and visa processing.

Recommended Story: Beta

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMYT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT).

Receive News & Ratings for MakeMyTrip Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MakeMyTrip and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.