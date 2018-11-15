Marrone Bio Innovations (MBII) Given a $3.00 Price Target by HC Wainwright Analysts

HC Wainwright set a $3.00 target price on Marrone Bio Innovations (NASDAQ:MBII) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

“We are lowering our price target on MBII to $2.50, from $3.50 previously, driven by: (1) effect of salesforce attrition, experienced earlier in 2018, that has continued to negatively impact the pace of topline revenue growth; (2) slower than expected regulatory approval process for the company’s bioinsecticides, biofubgicides, and biopesticides.; and (3) longer than expected sales cycles. We are now taking a slightly more conservative stance on our forward projections for MBII, resulting in the lowered price target. Please see the valuation section of this note for more details. 3Q18 results overview. 2018, MBII reported revenues of $5.4M for the quarter (28.6% YoY increase). Gross margins were 48.3% for the quarter, compared to 40.9% in the year ago period.”,” HC Wainwright’s analyst commented.

Get Marrone Bio Innovations alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Marrone Bio Innovations from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $2.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $2.18.

Shares of Marrone Bio Innovations stock traded down $0.06 on Wednesday, reaching $1.42. 4,034 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 325,245. Marrone Bio Innovations has a one year low of $0.85 and a one year high of $3.39. The stock has a market cap of $160.35 million, a P/E ratio of -1.36 and a beta of -0.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Marrone Bio Innovations (NASDAQ:MBII) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 13th. The basic materials company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04). The company had revenue of $5.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.17 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Marrone Bio Innovations will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Spark Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Marrone Bio Innovations in the 2nd quarter valued at $165,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Marrone Bio Innovations by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,786,505 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,099,000 after acquiring an additional 92,454 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Marrone Bio Innovations in the 2nd quarter valued at $188,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Marrone Bio Innovations in the 2nd quarter valued at $214,000. Finally, ICM Asset Management Inc. WA bought a new stake in Marrone Bio Innovations in the 2nd quarter valued at $460,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.25% of the company’s stock.

About Marrone Bio Innovations

Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc provides bio-based pest management and plant health products primarily for agricultural and water markets in the United States and internationally. It offers herbicides; fungicides; nematicides; insecticides; algaecides for algae control; molluscicides for mussel and snail control; plant growth and stress regulators; and water treatment products for various applications, such as hydroelectric and thermoelectric power generation, industrial applications, drinking water, aquaculture, irrigation, and recreation.

Recommended Story: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for Marrone Bio Innovations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marrone Bio Innovations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.