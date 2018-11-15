Martin Leb Juravsky Buys 7,000 Shares of Interfor Corp (IFP) Stock

Interfor Corp (TSE:IFP) insider Martin Leb Juravsky acquired 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$14.79 per share, for a total transaction of C$103,530.00.

Shares of IFP stock opened at C$15.51 on Thursday. Interfor Corp has a 1-year low of C$13.64 and a 1-year high of C$27.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.28, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 2.10.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on IFP shares. CIBC dropped their price objective on Interfor from C$26.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Monday, October 15th. TD Securities raised Interfor from a “buy” rating to an “action list buy” rating and set a C$31.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Interfor from C$24.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Friday, October 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Interfor from C$27.00 to C$25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday.

Interfor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces wood products. The company offers commodity structural lumber products; and specialty products, such as decking and siding products, machine stress rated products, industrial timber products, and various appearance grade items. It also provides wood chips and other residuals.

