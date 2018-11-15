Mary Jo Dively Buys 3,000 Shares of F.N.B. Corp (FNB) Stock

F.N.B. Corp (NYSE:FNB) Director Mary Jo Dively purchased 3,000 shares of F.N.B. stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.24 per share, for a total transaction of $36,720.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,900 shares in the company, valued at $145,656. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

NYSE:FNB traded up $0.16 on Thursday, hitting $12.20. 1,589,685 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,542,453. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.92. F.N.B. Corp has a 52 week low of $11.03 and a 52 week high of $14.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 23rd. The bank reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $309.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $313.18 million. F.N.B. had a return on equity of 8.03% and a net margin of 20.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that F.N.B. Corp will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 30th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.94%. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.61%.

FNB has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of F.N.B. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 30th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of F.N.B. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Raymond James downgraded shares of F.N.B. from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of F.N.B. in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $15.00 price target on shares of F.N.B. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.33.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in F.N.B. during the 2nd quarter worth about $124,000. Lourd Capital LLC bought a new stake in F.N.B. during the 3rd quarter worth about $131,000. ING Groep NV bought a new stake in F.N.B. during the 2nd quarter worth about $136,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in F.N.B. during the 3rd quarter worth about $145,000. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in F.N.B. during the 2nd quarter worth about $155,000. 79.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

F.N.B. Company Profile

F.N.B. Corporation, a financial holding company, provides a range of financial services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through four segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, and Consumer Finance. It offers commercial banking solutions, including corporate and small business banking, investment real estate financing, business credit, capital market, and lease financing services.

